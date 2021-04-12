Virtu Financial LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 92,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

BPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

