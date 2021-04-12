Virtu Financial LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 563.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,168 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waitr by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 638,167 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waitr by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waitr by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waitr by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 266,883 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $313.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

WTRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

