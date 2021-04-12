Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,776 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

