Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,695 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of LGI Homes worth $16,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $434,448.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.86.

LGIH stock opened at $158.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $158.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

