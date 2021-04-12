Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,913 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 372.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

CINF opened at $105.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.