CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 445,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,949 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

