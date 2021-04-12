American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of American Equity Investment Life worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $31.21 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

