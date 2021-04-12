JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 188,973 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $51.12 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

