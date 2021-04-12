JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.52 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 958,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $18,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,771,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $217,153.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,332 shares of company stock worth $5,952,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

