Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $307.14 on Monday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $307.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

