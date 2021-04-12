BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stake Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,774,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BST stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.