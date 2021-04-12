Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of BGC Partners worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,003,000 after buying an additional 2,047,772 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in BGC Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,131,000 after buying an additional 1,449,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,149,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 182,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BGC Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 222,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,086,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

