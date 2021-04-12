Truist Financial Corp Acquires 25,307 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Loews by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $53.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

