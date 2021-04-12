JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.73% of New Mountain Finance worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 167,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,290.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

