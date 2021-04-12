Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.17 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

