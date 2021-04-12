Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Everbridge worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after buying an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $127.53 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.57 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

