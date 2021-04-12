Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168,614 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 43,271 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:XHR opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,404 shares of company stock worth $2,082,820. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.