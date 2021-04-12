Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $584,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,258 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 76.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 131,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 56,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

