Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 9,775 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

HGV opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.54 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

