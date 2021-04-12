CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

