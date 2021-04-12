JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.98 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.26% of Huron Consulting Group worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,793,000 after acquiring an additional 61,955 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 638,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,891,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

