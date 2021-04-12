Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.69. Five Below posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock worth $5,382,148 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Five Below by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Five Below by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,108,000.

Five Below stock opened at $202.86 on Friday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

