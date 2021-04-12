Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $42.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. Truist started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. Personalis has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

