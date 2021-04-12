SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$36.50 Average PT from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$31.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

SSRM stock opened at C$19.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

