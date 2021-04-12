Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

