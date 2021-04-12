Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 22,889 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Hecla Mining worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -121.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

