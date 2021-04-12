Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,545 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 805,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

