Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -743.67 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.