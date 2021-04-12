Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in uniQure by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in uniQure by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

