Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $596,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

SKY opened at $46.28 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

