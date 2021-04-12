Jane Street Group LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,375.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

