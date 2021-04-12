Jane Street Group LLC Invests $275,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.