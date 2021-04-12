MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland Purchases 8,268 Shares of Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland acquired 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.51 per share, with a total value of C$136,504.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,161 shares in the company, valued at C$30,447,098.11.

Ian Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Ian Sutherland bought 6,441 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,727.37.

TSE MKP opened at C$16.96 on Monday. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.02 and a 12-month high of C$17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The stock has a market cap of C$420.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.69.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.