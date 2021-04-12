Jane Street Group LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.35% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 169,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ZGBR opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

