Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

