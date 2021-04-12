Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of UPV stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.
ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Company Profile
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.