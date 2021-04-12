Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of UPV stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

