Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

