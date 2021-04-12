IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,050 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

IQ 500 International ETF stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. IQ 500 International ETF has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

