Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.