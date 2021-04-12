Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 74,752 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,752 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.89% of Lindsay worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 53,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 32,117 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $165.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

