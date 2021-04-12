Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,804,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,715,000 after buying an additional 419,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,581,000 after buying an additional 339,248 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,154,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

