Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJAN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NJAN opened at $39.68 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.