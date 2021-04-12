Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJAN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000.

Shares of NJAN opened at $39.68 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

