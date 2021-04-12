Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

QS opened at $45.77 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

