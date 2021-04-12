Cetera Investment Advisers Has $297,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,345,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after buying an additional 1,328,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,321,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

