Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hubbell by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hubbell by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hubbell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $187.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

