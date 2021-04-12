Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.05% of Greenlight Capital Re as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

