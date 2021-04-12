8,433 Shares in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period.

Get Global X Millennials Thematic ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $42.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.