8,433 Shares in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $42.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.