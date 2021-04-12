Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $290,000 Investment in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAWZ. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of PAWZ stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88.

