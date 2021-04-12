Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $47.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

