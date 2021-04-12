Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $466,000 Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGND. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 97,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock opened at $153.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

